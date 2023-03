Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a bill that requires the government to purchase excess rice supplies.During the parliamentary plenary session on Thursday, the amendment to the Grain Management Act was passed with 169 votes in favor, 90 against and seven abstentions.The law requires the government to purchase overabundant rice from local farms when production exceeds three to five percent of estimated consumption or when the price drops more than five to eight percent on-year.The main opposition Democratic Party has been pushing the bill as a solution to stabilize rice prices but the ruling People Power Party and the government have opposed it, citing adverse side effects.