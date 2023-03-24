Presidential Office to Deliberate on Rice Purchase Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that it will thoroughly deliberate how to deal with a controversial revision that passed the National Assembly on Thursday.The main opposition Democratic Party-controlled parliament passed the bill that requires the government to purchase surplus rice from local farms when production exceeds three to five percent of estimated consumption or when the price drops more than five to eight percent on-year.After the passage, the top office said that it will listen to opinions and concerns from various circles of the society and fully deliberate the matter.Amid speculations that President Yoon Suk Yeol may veto the bill, an official at Yoon's office said that, in principle, it's difficult to accept bills that are unilaterally passed without an agreement between rival parties.The official, however, added that the related ministry as well as the presidential office need time to review the revision.President Yoon has voiced opposition to the DP-led revision, saying that unlimited rice purchases by the government is never desirable for the country's agriculture.