Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors announced that they will recall more than 570-thousand vehicles in the United States over fire risks.According to the announcement on Thursday, the automakers will recall 571-thousand vehicles over the risk that a short circuit in the tow hitch harness may start a fire when parked indoors.The firms urged owners to park outside and away from structures until getting repairs.The models subject to the recall are 2022-2023 model year Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2019-2023 Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022-2023 Kia Carnival.Hyundai said that it is aware of six incidents potentially related to the recall, including one fire, while Kia said that it has no reports of fire.