Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is working to procure low-cost small-sized drones similar to the North Korean aircraft that infiltrated South Korean airspace late last year.According to the military on Friday, the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) placed an emergency order for 100 lower-cost small drones early this month.The ADD's specifications for the drones require the aircraft to be less than three meters in width, two meters in length and 17 kilograms in take-off weight.Under the three-point-two billion won project, manufacturing, verification, testing and delivery should be completed by the end of July.The project is reportedly part of military efforts to seek measures to counter small-sized North Korean drones following last year's incursion.