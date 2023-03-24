Trial to Begin for Former Security Chiefs on Fisheries Official’s Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Top security chiefs of the former Moon Jae-in government will appear in court on Friday to stand trial on charges of attempting to cover up the 2020 death of a fisheries official near the Yellow Sea border.The Seoul Central District Court is set to hold the first hearing at 10 a.m. in the trial of former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, former head of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won and former defense minister Suh Wook.The court will listen to the prosecution's reasons for the indictments and confirm the defendants' positions.Lee Dae-jun, a fisheries official, was fatally shot by the North's coast guard near the Yellow Sea border between the two Koreas on September 22, 2020, a day after going missing while on duty aboard a fishery inspection vessel.Suh Hoon is accused of abusing his authority to cover up the killing in a meeting held a day after the death, while Park and Suh Wook are alleged to have ordered the deletion of internal intelligence reports on the death.The three former officials deny the allegations.