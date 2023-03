Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the ten-thousands on Friday as comparative caseloads continued to fluctuate.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that ten-thousand-283 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 14 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 30 million-749-thousand.The figure dropped by about eleven-hundred from a day ago but rose by some 12-hundred from a week ago. From two weeks ago, it dropped by 46, continuing modest fluctuations after the winter resurgence.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care rose by eleven from the previous day to stand at 144.Thursday added ten deaths, raising the death toll rose to 34-thousand-211 with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.