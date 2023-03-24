Menu Content

Military Keeping Open Mind while Assessing N. Korea’s Nuclear Claims

Written: 2023-03-24 13:56:17Updated: 2023-03-24 15:47:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is keeping an open mind as it assesses North Korea’s claim that the regime tested a new underwater nuclear attack drone earlier this week.

According to an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, Seoul and Washington are continuously tracking Pyongyang's arms development and evaluating the latest claim with various possibilities currently on the table.

There is speculation that the unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft, named "Haeil," is an attempt to imitate Russia's underwater nuclear drone "Poseidon," capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads.

The JCS official said the military is also open to the possibility that the North may have exaggerated in its announcement with the claim that mock nuclear warheads were loaded on the cruise missiles fired on Wednesday.

The official said the military is evaluating Pyongyang's assertions, taking into account data from its detection of the missiles.
