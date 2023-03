Photo : Getty Images Bank

An average of over 700 billion won was remitted daily through mobile payment services, including Samsung Pay and Naver Pay, last year.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the daily average usage of such services in 2022 reached 23-point-42 million transactions, with an average value of 732-point-six billion won, or nearly 570 million U.S. dollars.The transaction figure marks a jump of 18-point-two percent over the previous year, while the daily average value is an on-year increase of 20-point-eight percent.The average daily value sent through payment services offered by mobile phone makers, such as Samsung Pay, rose 34-point-seven percent on-year, while those of prepayment-based wire transfer services like Naver Pay increased 24-point-one percent.