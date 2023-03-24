S. Korea, US Hold First Drill on Operation of THAAD Remote Launcher

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.S. held their first training on the operation of a remote launcher for the U.S. missile defense system deployed in the country on Friday.In a joint statement, the two sides said the drill was part of the Freedom Shield joint exercise designed to enhance the combat readiness of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) unit as well as the allies' joint defense posture against North Korea's advancing missile threat.They said the drill demonstrated Washington's extended deterrence commitment and helped ensure security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.The statement added the "normalization of THAAD operations and capabilities provides U.S. Forces Korea greater readiness to ensure continued resourcing of the unit, as well as greater opportunity to modify the defense design by exercising remote launch options."The allies also stressed that through THAAD, Seoul's defense ministry and USFK were in close cooperation and coordination to protect troops and the South Korean people.