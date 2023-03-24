BTS' Jimin's Solo Album Becomes Million Seller on First Day of Release

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jimin’s first solo album sold more than one million copies on the day of its release.According to Hanteo Chart, the album titled "Face" sold one-point-02 million copies on Friday making Jimin the first K-pop solo artist to become a million seller on the day of release.The album's title song "Like Crazy" has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 111 countries including the U.S., the UK and Canada as of 9 a.m. Saturday.The song's music video has surpassed ten million views on YouTube.The album also ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 63 countries including Spain, Mexico and Greece.A pre-released track from the album, "Set Me Free Pt. 2," landed at No. 30 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.His management agency Big Hit Music said Jimin's six-track album reflects feelings he experienced during the pandemic such as overcoming loneliness and a sense of being lost behind his glamorous life as an entertainer.