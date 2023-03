Photo : YONHAP News

Over ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that ten-thousand-448 infections were reported throughout the previous day including 17 from overseas.The figure is up by 162 from the previous day and some 12-hundred higher than a week ago as the daily caseload remains steady with no major fluctuations.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by nine from the previous day to 153.Friday added six deaths raising the death toll to 34-thousand-217. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.