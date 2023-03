Photo : YONHAP News

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with sporadic rain of less than five millimeters expected in central inland areas and southern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, fine dust levels are forecast to be "bad" in Seoul, Incheon, southern Gyeonggi, eastern Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces as well as on Jeju Island.In Gyeongsang, the reading will likely be "very bad" briefly in the afternoon.On Sunday, cloudy skies will gradually clear up with morning lows similar to Saturday ranging from three to nine degrees Celsius nationwide.Daytime highs will be similar or slightly lower, ranging from eleven to 18 degrees with the mercury hitting 15 in the capital city.