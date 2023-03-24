Gas, Diesel Prices Both Fall This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Both gasoline and diesel prices fell this week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide fell zero-point-four won to one-thousand-596-point-four won per liter in the fourth week of March, marking the first drop after four weeks of rises.The average price of gasoline was the highest in Seoul at one-thousand-676-point-four won, down by one-point-three won from the previous week. The lowest price, recorded in Ulsan, also edged down by half a won to one-thousand-567-point-five won.Meanwhile the average price of diesel dipped eleven-point-eight won to one-thousand-534-point-three won per liter, continuing a downward trend for the 18th week.An official at the National Oil Corporation said that as global oil prices continue to fall at a steep pace, domestic prices will remain weak next week as well.