Cha Jun-hwan Wins Historic Silver at Figure Skating Championships

Photo : KBS News

Cha Jun-hwan won a silver medal at the figure skating world championship on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean man to win a medal at the competition.Cha posted a score of 196-point-39 in the free skate on Saturday to record a combined score of 296-point-03 in the men's singles at the International Skating Union Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Shoma Uno of Japan won his second straight world title with 301-point-14 points.The 21-year-old skater Cha finished second, becoming the first South Korean man to win a world medal.Cha's scores were all higher than those recorded at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he scored 99-point-51 points in the short program and 182-point-87 points in the free skate for a total of 282-point-38.The historic silver medal came a day after Lee Hae-in won silver in the women's singles to become the first South Korean since Kim Yu-na in 2013 to stand on the world championship podium.