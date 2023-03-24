N. Korean Propaganda Outlets Continue Criticism of S. Korea-US Amphibious Drill

Photo : KBS News

North Korean propaganda outlets continued criticism of an ongoing amphibious landing exercise between South Korea and the United States.Uriminjokkiri, a propaganda website, said on Sunday that the frantic joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States are driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war, calling the South a puppet war maniac.The website said that everyone knows that the amphibious landing has an offensive nature rather than being defensive.Seoul and Washington kicked off their first large-scale Ssangyong exercise in five years last Monday. It runs through April 3.Another propaganda outlet, Meari, also criticized the drill, pointing out that the scale of participating units was expanded from brigades to divisions.Meari said that the responsibility for bringing the situation on the peninsula to a perilous point that could trigger war lies with the hostile forces, including the United States.