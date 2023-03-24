Yoon Congratulates S. Korean Team on 7th Consecutive Win at Int'l Abilympics

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated the South Koreans medalists of this year's international competition for people with special needs and disabilities held in France.The South Korean team, made up of veteran vocational workers, grabbed 18 gold, four silver and nine bronze medals at the International Abilympics 2023 held in the French city of Metz for four days last week. South Korea took the most medals for the seventh straight time in the competition.President Yoon said on Sunday on his social network that the participants achieved victory with their hard work.The president added that the great accomplishment that the participants achieved with their strong will and passion will give great hope to the people, vowing that the government will provide active support so that they can continue to hone and display their skills.The Abilympics, first held in Tokyo in 1981, are vocational skills competitions specifically designed for persons with disabilities to enable them to expose their unique talents. The event is held every four years.