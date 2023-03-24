Menu Content

Vice Chief of Presidential Committee: Past Policies Fail to Reverse Trend of Low Birthrate

Written: 2023-03-26 14:04:50Updated: 2023-03-26 17:02:49

Vice Chief of Presidential Committee: Past Policies Fail to Reverse Trend of Low Birthrate

Photo : KBS News

The vice chief of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy has assessed that the government's previous policy to boost childbirth has failed to reverse the seriously low birthrate.

Kim Young-mi presented the assessment in the March edition of a monthly published by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

Kim said that due to the unprecedented prolonged ultra-low birth rate and accelerated aging, the imbalance in the population structure has become a major issue that determines the survival of the country.

The vice chief of the presidential committee said that the government poured about 280 trillion won over the past 15 years for various support or financial programs to boost childbirth, but ultimately failed to reverse the trend of the ultra-low birth rate.

As for the policy for the ageing society, Kim said that the government made some achievements by raising the basic pension and alleviating poverty among the elderly, but its efforts were insufficient in reflecting the diverse needs, values, and characteristics of senior citizens in its policies.
