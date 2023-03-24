Japan Likely to Extend Sanctions against N. Korea by 2 Years

Photo : KBS News

Japan is reportedly considering extending its unilateral sanctions against North Korea by two years.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, the Japanese government is likely to extend its trade embargo on North Korea and a ban on North Korean-registered ships entering Japanese ports in light of the North's continued ballistic missile launches with unprecedented frequency.The current sanctions are set to expire on April 13.The Tokyo government is expected to approve the extension at a cabinet meeting early next month.Tokyo implemented its own sanctions against Pyongyang in 2006 over the North's nuclear and missile tests, banning imports from North Korea and the arrival of affiliated vessels.In December of last year, Japan also designated three organizations and one individual involved in North Korea's nuclear and missile development as subject to an asset freeze.