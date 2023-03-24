Domestic Wildfire Erupts on Mount Mani in Incheon

Over 100-thousand square meters of mountainous area have been scorched on Mount Mani on the Incheon island of Ganghwa after a massive wildfire broke out.



According to emergency response authorities in Incheon on Sunday, the fire was first reported at around 2:44 p.m. Sunday from near the entry to the 469-meter-tall mountain.



No injuries or deaths related to the blaze have been reported yet but around 110-thousand square meters of forest were estimated to have been affected.



The fire authorities activated their initial response system at 3:24 p.m. before raising it further to the second stage 40 minutes later, mobilizing manpower and equipment from five to six fire stations nearby.



The forest management and conservation authorities also assembled their first-stage response system against the wildfire at 4:30 p.m., dispatching ten helicopters, 26 anti-fire equipment and 500 personnel to extinguish the fire.