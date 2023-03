Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that broke out in Mount Mani on Ganghwa Island in Incheon on Sunday.According to forest conservation authorities on Monday, eleven helicopters were dispatched to the scene at 6 a.m. to put out the blaze that is presumed to have ignited at 2:44 p.m. Sunday.A total of 43 vehicles and other anti-fire equipment, as well as over 14-hundred personnel were also mobilized to contain the fire on Monday.With around 86 percent of the flames extinguished as of 6 a.m. Monday, over 220-thousand square meters of forest were estimated to have been scorched.Eight residents were reportedly evacuated before returning to their homes, and several national treasure sites on the mountain have remained unscathed by the wildfire.