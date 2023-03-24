Senator Urges US to Consider Redeploying Nukes to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. senator on the Foreign Relations Committee has called on the White House to consider the redeployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korea to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats.According to the Voice of America on Sunday, Republican Senator James Risch issued the position in an email to the outlet as he addressed the recent spate of missile launches by the regime.He said the Biden administration should not only expand mechanisms for nuclear planning and operations within the alliance, but also consider redeploying its nuclear weapons to South Korea to deny North Korean goals and strengthen extended nuclear deterrence.Risch said the recent launches of long-range ballistic missiles by the North were accompanied by various short- and mid-range missile tests, many of which can mount nuclear warheads.He said the tempo and diversity of those tests indicate that the North is simulating wartime use to signal to U.S. allies that it can control escalation in a conflict.The frequency of missile tests made the Biden administration complacent, but the recent tests should not be perceived as the new norm, the senator argued.