Main Blaze of Mount Mani Wildfire Extinguished

Photo : KBS News

The main flames of a wildfire in Mount Mani in Incheon were put out about 17 hours after the blaze started.The central forest fire prevention and control headquarters under Korea Forest Service(KFS) said on Monday that the main wildfire on the mountain was extinguished at around 8 a.m., 17 hours and 16 minutes after the initial flames erupted.The extinguishing came after the mobilization of eleven helicopters, 39 fire trucks and other equipment and one-thousand-426 personnel earlier in the day following initial efforts to contain the fire on Sunday.The first-stage response system against wildfires issued by the forest service around 90 minutes after the outbreak of the fire is now lifted, while the fire authorities have downgraded their response system to tackle the fire from the second stage to the first stage.No injuries or deaths related to the blaze have been reported yet, but around 220-thousand square meters of forest were estimated to have been scorched.Eight residents were reportedly evacuated before returning to their homes, and several national treasure sites on the mountain have remained unscathed by the wildfire.