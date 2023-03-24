Gov't to Draft Long-Term Strategy to Counter Low Birth Rate, Aging

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to announce a long-term strategy to address the protracted trends of a low birth rate and an aging society.According to the economy and finance ministry on Monday, the government commissioned research on key policies related to efforts to draft national future growth strategies while reviewing related measures.Under the plan, the ministry will propose national strategies that look ahead 20 to 30 years in four areas – population, industry, international relations and climate change.The government is particularly keen on preemptive responses to the potentially extensive impact of the low birth rate and population aging on the job market, education and welfare.The participation by women in economic activities and lowering the burden of household responsibilities will likely be reflected in the strategies, along with measures to lower state fiscal risks accompanied by a drop in the economic population.