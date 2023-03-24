Forced Labor Victims, Families File for Seizure of Mitsubishi’s Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and bereaved families awaiting a Supreme Court decision on their damages suit initiated proceedings to seize domestic assets of liable Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.According to a civic group advocating for the victims on Sunday, two survivors and the families of two deceased plaintiffs filed for a court order to seize Mitsubishi's patent rights and to liquidate them on Friday.Each plaintiff is seeking a patent right, with the compensation they had won through damages suits in 2014 and in 2015 plus delayed interest amounting to 680 million won, or nearly 450-thousand U.S. dollars.With the Supreme Court yet to confirm the final compensation orders for the past three years, the victims and families have taken the latest step in the wake of Seoul's compensation plan that exempts the liable Japanese firms from accountability.The four plaintiffs oppose the government's plan to make the payments with donations from domestic companies that had received financial subsidies from Japan under the 1965 bilateral normalization treaty.Earlier, four other victims who had won damages and secured a court liquidation order delivered certified mail notifying the foundation responsible for paying the compensation that they will reject any remittance.