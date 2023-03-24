Nuclear-Powered USS Nimitz to Reach Korean Peninsula on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is set to arrive on the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.According to the defense ministry on Monday, Carrier Strike Group Eleven led by the Nimitz will enter Busan Naval Base as the two sides commemorate the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance this year.The strike group also includes the USS Bunker Hill guided missile cruiser, the USS Wayne E. Meyer guided missile destroyer, and the USS Decatur destroyer.Prior to entering Busan, the group is scheduled to join the South Korean Navy's Sejong the Great guided missile destroyer and the Choe Yeong destroyer for an exercise in international waters south of Jeju Island.The drills are a part of the allies' “Warrior Shield” field exercises involving a carrier convoy and air defense training.In apparent protest, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles(SRBM) towards the East Sea early Monday.