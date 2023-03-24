Annual Meeting of Heads of Diplomatic Missions Opens

Photo : YONHAP News

An annual meeting of heads from foreign diplomatic missions opened in Seoul on Monday, convening in person for the first time in four years due largely to the outbreak of COVID-19.According to the foreign ministry, 166 ambassadors, consul generals and other heads of diplomatic missions will participate in the five-day meeting.In his opening remarks, foreign minister Park Jin urged the attendees to put forth new and action-oriented ways to help the nation overcome major diplomatic challenges based on their years of experience.“Sales diplomacy” aimed at expanding the country’s exports will top the agenda as diplomats meet with corporate leaders to work toward mitigating difficulties in overseas business operations.The heads of diplomatic missions are also scheduled to visit the southeastern port city of Busan to show support for the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.