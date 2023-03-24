Taekwondo Demonstration in Seoul Sets Guinness World Record

Photo : YONHAP News

A Taekwondo demonstration involving some 12-thousand participants set a Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest of its kind.The Kukkiwon, also known as World Taekwondo Headquarters, the Korea Taekwondo Association and the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation jointly hosted the event in Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the sport’s designation as South Korea’s national martial art.According to Kukkiwon, some 20-thousand people took part in the display of "Taegeuk Il Jang," which is the first of eight taekwondo "taegeuk" poomsae or forms used by the Kukkiwon and World Taekwondo.Of that total, 12-thousand-533 joined for the Guinness World Record attempt and 12-thousand-263 succeeded in achieving the feat.Previously, a demonstration held on April 21, 2018 at the National Assembly held the Guinness record for the largest Taekwondo display, with a total of eight-thousand-212 people taking part in it.The event was arranged that year to promote the peaceful message of Taekwondo all over the world, as well as to pray for the peace and unification of South and North Korea, taking place in the week leading up to the first inter-Korean summit.