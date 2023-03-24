Menu Content

S. Korea Seeks to Actively Take Part in Ukraine's Reconstruction

Written: 2023-03-27 14:08:35Updated: 2023-03-27 14:30:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to actively take part in efforts to rebuild Ukraine.

The transport ministry announced on Monday that chairman Lee Sung-hae of  the ministry’s Metropolitan Transport Commission will attend a meeting of high-level officials from 32 countries in Poland from Wednesday.

Attendees are set to discuss ways to help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure and how the international community can provide related assistance both in the short- and long-term.

Representing South Korea, Lee is set to share the country’s experience with postwar reconstruction while conveying Seoul’s intent to take part in Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts.

Poland’s infrastructure ministry and the International Transport Forum at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will jointly host the event, with the U.S., Britain, Japan, Germany and France among the nations sending ministers and vice ministers.
