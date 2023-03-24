Menu Content

Domestic

Gov't to Raise Awareness of Wider Definition of Human Trafficking

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to raise awareness that a recently implemented law against human trafficking includes prostitution, sexual exploitation and labor exploitation.

At the first policy coordination meeting for human trafficking prevention on Monday, presided by Deputy Prime Minister and education minister Lee Ju-ho, the first comprehensive plan to prevent human trafficking was confirmed.

The plan includes a "victim identification index" to help detect human trafficking victims at an early stage as well as a dedicated hotline and a the establishment of central and local rights protection agencies.

The Human Trafficking Prevention Act that took effect in January defines human trafficking in a broader sense to incorporate all kinds of human exploitation in light of concerns that there were blind spots in the existing law.

According to the new law, the family and gender equality minister must establish a comprehensive plan to prevent human trafficking every five years, which is then revised by the policy coordination council.
