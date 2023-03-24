Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Indict Hankook Tire Chief over Alleged Embezzlement

Written: 2023-03-27 15:35:34Updated: 2023-03-27 15:46:11

Prosecutors Indict Hankook Tire Chief over Alleged Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of Hankook Tire has been indicted on charges of illicit inter-affiliate trading, embezzlement and breach of trust.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday charged Chairman Cho Hyun-bum for his involvement in Hankook Tire's purchase of overpriced tire molds from its affiliate, Hankook Precision Works.

The unfair business practice that lasted from 2014 to 2017 allegedly inflicted financial losses of around 13 billion won, or over nine-point-eight million U.S. dollars, on Hankook Tire, which is believed to have been pocketed by Cho.

He is also suspected of using billions of won in corporate funds for personal expenses, such as high-end imported cars and home repairs as well as using company credit cards for family vacations.

Prosecutors suspect the amount of Cho's embezzlement and breach of trust to be over seven-point-five billion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >