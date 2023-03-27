Menu Content

Inter-Korea

JCS Chief Guides S. Korea-US Joint Exercise on USS Nimitz

Photo : South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman Kim Seung-kyum reportedly said on Monday that South Korea and the U.S. will make the enemy clearly recognize that any attempt of nuclear attack will mark the end of the regime.
 
The JCS said that Kim made the remarks during his visit to the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, which conducted a joint exercise with the South Korean Navy in international waters south of Jeju Island.

Kim reportedly stressed there will be severe retaliation in case of the enemy's provocation, while guiding the joint exercise on the aircraft carrier.

While receiving a briefing on the training, the JSC chief said that North Korea recently launched multiple ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, and suggested a possible use of nuclear weapons, seriously threatening security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

Kim said that any provocation and aggression by the enemy will be met with the resolute and overwhelming response from the South Korea and the U.S. alliance.

He also highlighted that the deployment of a U.S. carrier strike group led by the Nimitz to the peninsula and its joint exercise with South Korea demonstrate the alliance's resolute commitment to a solid combined defense posture.
