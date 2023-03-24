Arrest Warrant Denied for Figure Linked to DP Chair

Photo : KBS News

A local court has denied an arrest warrant for a businessman accused of committing financial crimes in the Baekhyun-dong development project as well as perjury in an earlier trial of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday rejected the prosecution's request for a warrant for the suspect surnamed Kim, citing the need to guarantee his right to defense as well as the prosecution’s acquisition of some evidence through an earlier search and seizure.The suspect is accused of receiving three-point-five billion won from a developer in return for offering favors in the Baekhyun-dong project along with chief of Korea Housing Technology Kim In-seop, a key figure in the project to whom the suspect was reportedly a close aide.The suspect is also accused of giving false testimony in the 2019 trial of the DP chair for impersonating a prosecutor in collusion with a KBS producer covering a corruption case while working as a lawyer in 2002.In 2018, Lee claimed during a debate in the Gyeonggi gubernatorial race that it was the producer and not he who impersonated a prosecutor, before being put on trial for making false statements in 2019.In the trial, the suspect surnamed Kim reportedly testified that the plaintiff withdrew the suit against the producer and attempted to put all the blame on Lee.