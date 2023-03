Photo : YONHAP News

Chun Woo-won, the grandson of the late President Chun Doo-hwan, entered the nation early Tuesday and was immediately arrested on charges of drug use.The drug investigation team from the Seoul Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that they executed Chun's arrest and search warrants at Incheon International Airport upon his arrival from New York at around 6 a.m., adding that he was being taken to the team's office in western Seoul for further investigation.Before boarding the flight in New York, Chun said that he would visit and apologize to the bereaved families and victims of the Gwangju Uprising, which was brutally crushed by the former president.From March 13 while in New York, Chun began making assertions via his Instagram account about his family’s alleged illicit funds and wrongdoings.