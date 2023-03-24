Actor Yoo Ah-in Questioned for 12 Hours on Allegations of Drug Use

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Yoo Ah-in was questioned by the police for about 12 hours on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.Leaving the Mapo District office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Yoo told reporters that he deeply regrets greatly disappointing many people who have supported him.Asked if he admitted his drug use, Yoo said that he answered sincerely during the questioning, adding he seemed to have rationalized to himself that his deviant behaviors have not harmed anyone.The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, also said that he wants to use this incident as an opportunity to lead a healthier lifestyle in the future.The police initially launched an investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that Yoo had been habitually prescribed Propofol 73 times for non-medical purposes in 2021 alone. The drug was designated as a controlled substance in the country in 2011.Last month, authorities took urine and hair samples from Yoo immediately after he returned from a trip to the U.S., which also came back positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.