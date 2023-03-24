‘Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula Remains US Goal’

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the U.S.’ ultimate goal for the Korean Peninsula is its complete denuclearization.Department spokesperson Vedant Patel issued the position during a press briefing on Monday when asked about Republican Senator James Risch’s call for the White House to consider the redeployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korea to counter North Korea's nuclear threats.Asked if a redeployment is possible, Patel said that details on nuclear deployment or posture are for the Pentagon to answer.Regarding North Korea's recent warning that any attempt to pursue the complete denuclearization of the country will be considered a "declaration of war" that will be met with a nuclear response, Patel said that the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic approach with the North and harbors no hostile intent.The spokesperson added that the ultimate goal of the U.S. continues to remain the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, further stressing that the U.S.’ military exercises with its allies are defensive and routine.