KCNA: Kim Jong-un Guided Nuclear Weaponization Project

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly guided a nuclear weaponization project and reviewed plans for a nuclear counterattack operation.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim received a report the previous day from the regime’s nuclear weapons research institute on projects aimed at strengthening the country's nuclear force.Kim called for continued efforts to bolster the country's nuclear capability, saying that perfect preparation will ensure that such weapons never need to be used.He also called for the expanded production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to exponentially increase the country's nuclear arsenal.The regime leader further said that the North's strong deterrence through its nuclear force is not targeting any country or specific group but war and nuclear disaster itself, stressing that the party's nuclear policy is thoroughly aimed at safeguarding the security of the country and peace and stability in the region.