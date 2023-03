Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 12-thousands on Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 12-thousand-129 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 14 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30-million-785-thousand.The daily tally tripled from a day ago due to increased tests after the weekend. It also rose by 116 from a week ago and 730 from two weeks ago.The daily average for the past week up to Tuesday was tallied at ten-thousand-128.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care reached 151, down by two from a day ago.Monday added eight deaths to raise the death toll to 34-thousand-231. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.