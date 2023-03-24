Menu Content

Campaign Launches in Support of Multicultural Families, Foreigners

Written: 2023-03-28 10:29:24Updated: 2023-03-28 11:30:01

Campaign Launches in Support of Multicultural Families, Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

A nationwide campaign to reduce the discrimination and difficulties experienced by multicultural families and foreigners in South Korea kicked off on Monday.

The kickoff ceremony at the National Assembly was hosted by a parliamentary committee that promotes positive online posting and the Sunfull Foundation, a non-governmental organization working to counter cyberbullying, hate speech and online human rights violations.

Sunfull founder Min Byoung-chul said that respecting multicultural families and foreigners residing in the country would lead to respect for South Koreans living abroad by the local people.

Min said that the campaign is the beautiful beginning of a culture of mutual respect and understanding among people from diverse backgrounds.

The foundation plans to carry on with the on- and offline nationwide campaign involving participation by entertainers and celebrities through December.
