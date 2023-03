Photo : YONHAP News

This year’s university entrance exam, known in Korean as “suneung,” will be held on November 16.The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation announced the details of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on Tuesday.As was the case last year, the Korean language and math subjects will consist of a common section taken by all students.Test takers will then choose an elective section, while in the social and natural sciences, up to two electives to be chosen from 17 options.All exam takers must sit in for the Korean history test. Those who fail to do so will see their CSAT scores invalidated.The institute said that roughly 50 percent of the questions will, like last year, be based on lectures from the state-run Education Broadcasting System(EBS).