N. Korea Claims Nuclear Command Structure in Place

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims to have developed a comprehensive nuclear weapons management system, which is believed to be similar to the C4I referring to command, control, communication, computer and intelligence capabilities.The North's Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un on Monday learned about the technological stage of the system dubbed the "nuclear trigger" and the report claimed the reliability and safety of the system was verified in a recent drill.Observers believe the system connects the "nuclear button" in Kim's office with various nuclear-related agencies, think tanks and military units stationed on the front line.The disclosure is seen as the regime's intent to show off that it is capable of carrying out Kim's order anytime, anywhere by establishing a nuclear command structure and also to assure that nuclear weapons were under strict control.Under a nuclear policy legislation adopted last September, Kim has all decision making rights when it comes to nuclear weapons.