Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Uruguay 2-1 on Tuesday in a friendly football match.In the match at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the Taegeuk warriors went behind to a Sebastián Coates goal in the first half but drew level with a Hwang In-beom equalizer six minutes into the second half.Uruguay reclaimed the lead when Matías Vecino found the net 12 minutes later, while South Korea were denied two goals by VAR in the latter stages of the match.The game was a rematch of a group stage showdown at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which ended in a goalless draw.Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who took the helm of the South Korean men's national football team last month, has yet to bag his first win, coming away from the international break with a loss to Uruguay and a draw with Colombia.