Pres. Committee to Reexamine Policies to Tackle Low Birth Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential committee on the nation's birth rate and aging society has pledged to reexamine policies aimed at tackling the chronically low birth rate.In the year's first session presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy assessed that the impact of 280 trillion won in state funds used to encourage births between 2006 and 2021 has been relatively weak.Last year, the nation's total fertility rate, the average number of children that would be born to a woman over her lifetime, dropped to a record low of zero-point-78.The government plans to triple the number of households offered child care services from the current 78-thousand by 2027, and expand the number of publicly-run daycare centers by 500 a year.State monitoring of parental leave granted by employers will be reinforced, and additional support will be provided for small- to medium-sized enterprises hiring substitutes.The current system covering 100 percent of regular wages for parents alternately taking three months of leave will expand, while the age of children of employees that qualify for flexible work hours will be raised from the current eight years to 12 years old.The government plans to also extend various benefits to families with two or more children and ease requirements for the public sale allotment of apartment units.A detailed plan will be announced in stages after further discussion between the committee and related ministries.