Yoon Calls for More Economic Value Added by Revitalizing Consumption

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for ways to create economic value added by revitalizing domestic consumption.Presiding over an emergency economic and livelihood session on Wednesday, Yoon urged ministries to focus on spurring domestic consumption by bridging supply and demand for cultural and tourism products as well as small shops and regional market goods.The president noted how worsening external situations, such as the protracted war in Ukraine and inflation, have adversely affected the local economy since last year, adding that the stabilization of the public’s livelihoods is the most pressing matter.With rising expectations of recovery amid eased COVID-19 quarantine around the world and improved ties with Tokyo, Yoon called for simplified visa programs for foreign visitors to the country and an increase in flights.He urged officials in central and municipal governments to put forth measures to diversify and connect cultural and tourism content and to develop traditional markets into a cultural product that attracts tourists.