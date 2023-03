Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors indicted main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Noh Woong-rae without detention on Wednesday on charges of bribery and political fund violations.The move comes three months after the National Assembly voted down a motion to suspend Noh’s immunity from arrest as a sitting member of parliament.The four-time lawmaker is accused of receiving 60 million won in illegal funds between February and December of 2020 from a businessman, surnamed Park, in return for business favors.Park is also suspected of giving 940 million won in bribes to the DP’s former deputy secretary general, Lee Jung-geun, who was indicted last October on bribery charges.Prosecutors also indicted Park without detention on Wednesday on charges of giving bribes and violating the Political Funds Act.