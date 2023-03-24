Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Vietnam Agree to Expand Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs from South Korea and Vietnam sought ways to expand and further develop bilateral cooperation in defense and related industries on Tuesday.According to the defense ministry, Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang exchanged such views when they met at the ministry building in Seoul.The ministers agreed on the need to enhance cooperation amid the changing security environment and the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.They also agreed to revise the two sides' 2010 memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation and explore new fields of cooperation, such as mine clearing, cybersecurity, educational exchanges and defense technology.To that end, the ministers agreed to regularly hold bilateral ministerial meetings to check up on the progress of cooperation.