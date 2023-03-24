FM Park to Meet with Forced Labor Survivor

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin is expected to meet with one of the surviving victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, Lee Choon-sik, to explain Seoul's recently announced compensation plan.According to groups advocating for the victims and Lee's legal counsel on Wednesday, Park plans to visit him in the southwestern city of Gwangju Saturday afternoon following Lee’s reported acceptance of the ministry’s latest request after their meeting last September.Park is expected to explain the plan, which involves donations to a fund by domestic companies that had received subsidies from Tokyo under the 1965 normalization treaty to cover the payments.Two Japanese firms, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel, that were ordered by the South Korean top court in 2018 to compensate the victims were excluded from holding accountability.Earlier, Lee and two other surviving victims that had won the damages suit had notified a local foundation responsible for paying the compensation that they will reject any remittance.