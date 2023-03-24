Lawyer for Terraform Labs’ Kwon to Take Fake Passport Case to the End

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal representative in Montenegro for Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong expressed his intent to take his client’s falsified passport case to the top court if need be.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency in the port city of Budva on Tuesday, the lawyer said he appealed last Friday's court decision to extend the detention of his client, known globally as Do Kwon, by up to 30 days, citing a flight risk following his arrest last week.Kwon and his aide were arrested at the airport in the capital city of Podgorica last Thursday while attempting to travel to Dubai on a Costa Rican passport.The lawyer said he will fight for his client all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, noting that the judicial process for the local passport falsification case against Kwon must first be completed before any extradition.The legal counsel said there has been no movement on extradition to either South Korea, where Kwon is accused of cryptocurrency asset securities fraud, or the U.S., where he faces charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.The lawyer said a separate court proceeding is expected to commence once the Montenegrin government receives a formal request for extradition, noting that the local judiciary may refuse such request in accordance with the law.