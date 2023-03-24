DP Requests Parliamentary Probe of S. Korea-Japan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has submitted a request for a parliamentary probe into the recent South Korea-Japan summit.During a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the party strongly condemns Japan's blatant distortion of history and malicious infringement of South Korean sovereignty.He decried the approval by Japan’s education ministry of textbooks denying the forced nature of wartime labor by Koreans and repeating false claims to the Dokdo islets less than two weeks after the summit.Park said President Yoon's “humiliating diplomacy” with Tokyo has come at the cost of an insult suffered by the Korean people.Saying that the issue cannot be overlooked, he asked the government to respond with stern diplomatic measures that go as far as summoning of the Japanese ambassador, while also calling on President Yoon to directly protest to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.As for the parliamentary probe, Park said the investigation will look into whether there were discussions on wartime sex slavery and Dokdo during Yoon's visit to Japan and whether Tokyo requested the lifting of restrictions on Fukushima seafood imports.Park said the probe will also examine why South Korea took the first diplomatic steps with the withdrawal of its complaint with the World Trade Organization and initiated steps to normalize a military intelligence sharing pact and reinstate Japan on its trade whitelist.