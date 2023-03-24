Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Seoul’s UN Rep. Says S. Korea Partly Guilty for UNSC Silence on N. Korea

Written: 2023-03-29 15:24:15Updated: 2023-03-29 15:36:18

Seoul’s UN Rep. Says S. Korea Partly Guilty for UNSC Silence on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the UN says Seoul is also to blame for the unprecedented silence of the UN Security Council(UNSC) on North Korea’s continued provocations.

In a press conference at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday, Hwang Joon-kook said he believes such a state is the result of various factors, including China’s increased influence, the recent drop in the U.S.’ credibility in the UN and Seoul’s passive handling of North Korea issues.

According to Hwang, China and Russia are playing both sides on Pyongyang’s nuclear issue in the UN, telling member states that the U.S. is also to blame for issues concerning the North.

Hwang said China and Russia are making erroneous claims about the North’s nuclear issue, including assertions that the North is launching intercontinental ballistic missiles because of joint South Korea-U.S. military drills and the failure of the U.S. to show good faith even though Pyongyang took active steps toward denuclearization between 2018 and 2020.

Hwang said Seoul has begun to thoroughly refute such claims.

On the North’s human rights issue, the ambassador said South Korea’s goal is to revive the issue at UNSC meetings.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >