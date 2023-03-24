Seoul’s UN Rep. Says S. Korea Partly Guilty for UNSC Silence on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the UN says Seoul is also to blame for the unprecedented silence of the UN Security Council(UNSC) on North Korea’s continued provocations.In a press conference at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday, Hwang Joon-kook said he believes such a state is the result of various factors, including China’s increased influence, the recent drop in the U.S.’ credibility in the UN and Seoul’s passive handling of North Korea issues.According to Hwang, China and Russia are playing both sides on Pyongyang’s nuclear issue in the UN, telling member states that the U.S. is also to blame for issues concerning the North.Hwang said China and Russia are making erroneous claims about the North’s nuclear issue, including assertions that the North is launching intercontinental ballistic missiles because of joint South Korea-U.S. military drills and the failure of the U.S. to show good faith even though Pyongyang took active steps toward denuclearization between 2018 and 2020.Hwang said Seoul has begun to thoroughly refute such claims.On the North’s human rights issue, the ambassador said South Korea’s goal is to revive the issue at UNSC meetings.