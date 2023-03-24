S. Korea, US Run 'Decisive Action' Phase of Ssangyong Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy and Marine Corps of South Korea and the U.S. conducted amphibious assault drills by sea and air around Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.According to the South Korean Marine Corps, the drills entailed the "decisive action" phase of the ongoing “Ssangyong” landing exercise and involved division-level landing forces and some 30 vessels including amphibious assault ships, the ROKS Dokdo and the USS Makin Island.The allies also mobilized around 70 aircraft including F-35 fighter jets and Apache attack helicopters as well as some 50 amphibious assault vehicles.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, oversaw the "decisive action" phase while some 200 officials, including Combined Forces Command chief Gen. Paul LaCamera and Seoul's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho, observed the drill.Col. Yoo Chang-hoon, a Marine official, vowed to further strengthen the combined defense posture capable of immediate retaliation against an enemy provocation.South Korean and U.S. marines will conclude the Ssangyong exercise on Monday after completing tasks on enhancing interoperability and joint combat capabilities.